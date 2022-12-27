INDIA

Mehbooba Mufti to join Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in J&K

NewsWire
0
0

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President and former J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said on Tuesday that she will be joining Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in J&K.

She also praised Gandhi for “his indomitable courage”.

“Ive been formally invited to join @RahulGandhi ji for his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kashmir today. Salute his indomitable courage & I believe it is my duty to stand with someone who has the courage to challenge fascist forces. Will be joining him in his march towards a better India”, Mehbooba Mufti said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, J&K administration has said that the Bharat Jodo Yatra would be allowed in the UT provided it does not violate the law.

20221227-205803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Delhi minor girl who was sold for Rs 60K rescued from...

    UP Minister slams Priyanka on ambulance tweet

    Traffic police prosecutes Manoj Tiwari

    Glass, a sustainable alternative in the kitchen! Here’s why!