BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh, who is also the Jammu and Kashmir party In-charge, on Monday, launched a scathing attack on the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Chief Mehbooba Mufti, saying that she was “dancing to the tune of foreign forces like Pakistan and China”.

He said it is time Mehbooba started looking at various development works that have been executed during Narendra Modi’s term as the Prime Minister.

Jammu and Kashmir has entered a new era where tourism is more important than terrorism. The youth of Jammu and Kashmir has new dreams in their eyes, Chugh added.

The BJP leader said: “A new history of development is being written in Jammu and Kashmir. Working at Cancer Institute, AIIMS, NIT, Cluster University, Srinagar. The Union Territory is far ahead in the country in terms of the tourism sector. But unfortunately, Mehbooba Mufti ji is not watching these incidents.”

Chugh added that 83,186 houses have been handed over under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) scheme, while 16,850 houses have been rehabilitated under the Awas Yojana.

He also said that during the Modi government, 12 lakh LPG connections were given only in Jammu and Kashmir and every citizen of the country has been brought under the ambit of Ayushman Health Card.

Chugh added that new chapters of development are going to start in Jammu and Kashmir under the new housing budget 2023-24.

In the budget, emphasis is being laid on promotion of broadband agriculture, making industrial development our own, employment generation, and upliftment of women, the BJP leader said.

Chugh added that in the general budget of Jammu and Kashmir, Rs 2526.74 crore and Rs 2097.53 crore for health and medical sector, Rs 4169.26 crore for development of rural areas, Rs 1964.90 crore for power sector, Rs 7,161 crore for Jal Shakti, Rs 2928.04 crore has been proposed for housing and urban development, Rs 1521.87 crore for education, Rs 4062.87 crore for road and bridge construction.

