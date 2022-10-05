Former Chief Minister and president of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mehbooba Mufti said on Wednesday that while the Union Home Minister was visiting the Valley, authorities put her under house arrest.

This was, however, refuted by the J&K Police, who said she was free to travel.

“While HM is going around Kashmir beating drums of normalcy, I am under house arrest for simply wanting to visit Pattan for a worker’s wedding.If an ex CM’s fundamental rights can be suspended so easily, one cant even imagine the plight of a commoner.@AmitShah @manojsinha”, she said on her twitter page.

In response to her tweet, the police said on its official Twitter page: “It is clarified that no restriction of any kind travel to pattan, travel to pattan was at 1 pm as intimated to us. The picture tweeted by her is of inside of the gate with own lock of residents who stay in the bunglow (sic). There is no lock or any restrictions. She is free to travel”.

20221005-105603