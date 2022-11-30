INDIA

Mehbooba withdraws her plea challenging PMLA section in Delhi HC

Mehbooba Mufti withdrew her plea against the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) from the Delhi High Court Wednesday in view of the recent ruling of the Supreme Court on the anti-money laundering law.

Mufti is the President of People’s Democratic Party and former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir.

A division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad disposed of the petition.

Mufti had challenged Section 50 of the PMLA claiming that ever since her release from custody after the formal abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution, the state has been hostile against her, her acquaintances, and old family friends, who have all been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate. “Their personal devices were seized in the course,” she had complained.

Mufti had stated that she was not informed if she was being summoned as an accused or as a witness, what she was being summoned in connection with, and what the scheduled offence under the PMLA was which gave rise to the proceedings in respect of which summons had been issued to me.

According to Mufti, she was not the subject of investigation, nor was she an accused, in any of the scheduled offences under the PMLA.

On the other hand, the Supreme Court was also hearing a batch of petitions challenging several provisions of the PMLA.

