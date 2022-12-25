Bangladesh off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz received a ‘special souvenir’ from former India captain Virat Kohli after the end of the second test between two teams at Sher-E-Bangla stadium in Dhaka on Sunday.

The 25-year-old took to social media to share the picture of him receiving the jersey from Kohli.

“Special souvenir from one of the greatest cricketers, Virat Kohli,” Mehidy wrote in a post on Twitter along with the picture.

With his brilliant all-round performance, Mehidy troubled the Indian team most, throughout the Test and ODI series.

His sensational show with the bat helped Bangladesh stun India in the ODIs earlier this month before he continued his sublime form in the Test series as well.

The off-spinner with his five-wicket haul in the second innings reduced India to 74/7 while chasing a small target of 145 on the turning track in the second Test. It was R. Ashwin and Shreyas Iyer, who raised 71 runs in their unbeaten stand for the eighth wicket and gave India a three-wicket win.

