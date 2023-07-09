INDIA

Mehidy Hasan unfazed by ODI series loss against Afghanistan; wants better planning for Asia Cup, World Cup

NewsWire
0
0

All-rounder Mehidy Hasan has said that Bangladesh is not concerned about the ODI series loss to Afghanistan and instead intends to plan better and work on the loopholes before the Asia Cup and ODI World Cup.

Afghanistan on Saturday clinched the three-match series against Bangladesh after winning the second ODI by 142 runs with one game still to play.

Bangladesh are ranked seventh on the current Men’s ODI Team Rankings and qualified for the 50-over World Cup in India at the end of the year courtesy of a third-placed finish during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League.

“I think we had two bad days. We are not worried about it. We can plan better for the Asia Cup and World Cup. We play to win every game. We will find out where we are lacking. I said in a press conference a little while ago that losing against Afghanistan won’t make us a bad side. One series can go bad.

We have a good record in the last three-four years. We finished in the top four in the ICC ODI Super League. I think we can overcome these mistakes from the past two games, and play much better in the Asia Cup and World Cup,” Hasan was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

The all-rounder admitted that Bangladesh found themselves significantly trailing in the match when they were unable to contain the Afghanistan openers, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (145) and Ibrahim Zadran (100) from accumulating a massive 331-run target during the second ODI.

“We gave away 30-40 runs more than we should have. We weren’t organised enough as a bowling unit. If our top order also made runs and had a partnership going, we could have taken this game deep. It became hard when the top order fell quickly,” said Mehidy.

Bangladesh were a bit slow in the run-chase and they stumbled to 28 for 3 in the powerplay before getting bowled out for 189 in 43.2 overs with Ebadbot Hossain unable to bat due to a muscle strain.

2023070936446

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Stop vicious politics or you won’t be spared, Uddhav Thackeray warns...

    AAP MP donates entire salary for education of students

    SDRF team conducts survey of Rishiganga river

    Season’s first snowfall alerts Sul Kaka to get going