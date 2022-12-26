INDIA

Mehrauli murder: Aaftab taken to CBI forensic office for voice sample collection

NewsWire
0
0

In a major breakthrough, the investigators have recovered an audio clip of Aaftab Amin Poonawalla and Sharddha Walkar arguing, sources said on Monday.

Meanwhile, Aaftab has been taken to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) forensic office in Lodhi colony to collect voice sample.

The forensic experts will then match the voice sample with the newly procured audio clip to make fresh breakthroughs in the case.

According to the sources, in the audio clip, the duo can be heard fighting and Aaftab can be heard abusing.

Further details are awaited.

On Friday, Saket court had extended the judicial custody of Poonawala, accused of murdering his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, by another 14 days.

The court also approved Delhi Police’s request to obtain his voice sample in connection with the probe.

On December 22, the Delhi Police filed a request at the court seeking permission to record Poonawala’s voice since he is accused of killing Shraddha Walkar.

Shraddha and Aaftab met through the dating app ‘Bumble’ in 2018. They came to Delhi on May 8 before shifting to Chattarpur area on May 15.

Aaftab allegedly killed Shraddha on May 18, chopped her body into 35 pieces and dumped them at various places over a period of 18 days.

20221226-110404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    In Oct, Chipi Airport to put Konkan on national air-map

    People of Assam showed red card to Cong: PM

    Ilaiyaraaja sends ‘get well soon’ message to Kamal Haasan

    TN power loom owners to protest against tariff hike