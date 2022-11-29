INDIA

Mehrauli Murder: Aaftab’s polygraph test ends, report within two days

The polygraph test of Aaftab Amin Poonwalla, who is accused of the ghastly murder of his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar in Delhi’s Mehrauli area, ended on Tuesday, said an official at the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Rohini.

Aaftab underwent the polygraph test at the FSL in Rohini for the sixth time amid high security on Tuesday.

A day after the poice van carrying Aaftab was attacked by a group of armed men, the Delhi Police took him to the FSL amid high security for the polygraph test at 10 a.m.

According to a senior FSL official, Aaftab’s polygraph test is now complete and a detailed report will be shared in a day or two with the Delhi Police.

Earlier on Tuesday, a Delhi court allowed Delhi Police to conduct a narco test on Aaftab on December 1 and 5, after hearing an application moved by the police on this count.

The sources said that a polygraph and a narco test is imperative in this case, as Aaftab, during interrogation, was deceptive in nature and tried to mislead the interrogators.

Shraddha and Aaftab had met through the dating app ‘Bumble’ in 2018. They had come to Delhi on May 8 and shifted to the Chattarpur area on May 15. On May 18, Aaftab allegedly killed Shraddha and then chopped her body into 35 pieces and threw her body parts across various places over a period of 18 days.

Aaftab was reportedly inspired by the American crime show ‘Dexter’, which tells the story of a man with homicidal tendencies who lives a double life.

