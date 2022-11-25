INDIA

Mehrauli Murder: Aaftab’s polygraph test to continue on Saturday

NewsWire
0
0

Aaftab Amin Poonawalla, accused of killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and then chopping her body into several pieces, sent the investigators into a tizzy on Friday as they could not extract the information needed to push the probe further during the polygraph test on him on Friday.

The investigators along with Aaftab reached the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Rohini at around 4 p.m. and left at 6.30 p.m.

Sources said the polygraph test was incomplete on Friday and another session will take place on Saturday.

A senior FSL official said that for the past three days, officials have been asking Aaftab questions and the polygraph test is likely to continue further.

Sources said that around 50 to 60 questions were asked to Aaftab on Friday and whenever a question was asked in Hindi, Aaftab replied in English and stayed calm during the entire session.

The sources said that a polygraph and a narco test is imperative in this case, as Aaftab, during interrogation, was deceptive in nature and tried to mislead the interrogators.

Shraddha and Aaftab had met through the dating app ‘Bumble’ in 2018. They had come to Delhi on May 8 and shifted to the Chattarpur area on May 15. On May 18, Aaftab allegedly killed Shraddha and then chopped her body into 35 pieces and threw her body parts across various places over a period of 18 days.

Aaftab was reportedly inspired by the American crime show ‘Dexter’, which tells the story of a man with homicidal tendencies who lives a double life.

20221125-235403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Dollar Distancing’ finally happening? Time for India to pitch Rupee as...

    U16 Women’s Hockey League: Sports Authority teams, Pritam Siwach, Smart...

    Covid: Maha adds half a lakh new cases, tally crosses 30...

    Nobody too young to effectuate big change, says Justice Chandrachud citing...