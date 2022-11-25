Aaftab Amin Poonawalla, accused of killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and then chopping her body into several pieces, sent the investigators into a tizzy on Friday as they could not extract the information needed to push the probe further during the polygraph test on him on Friday.

The investigators along with Aaftab reached the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Rohini at around 4 p.m. and left at 6.30 p.m.

Sources said the polygraph test was incomplete on Friday and another session will take place on Saturday.

A senior FSL official said that for the past three days, officials have been asking Aaftab questions and the polygraph test is likely to continue further.

Sources said that around 50 to 60 questions were asked to Aaftab on Friday and whenever a question was asked in Hindi, Aaftab replied in English and stayed calm during the entire session.

The sources said that a polygraph and a narco test is imperative in this case, as Aaftab, during interrogation, was deceptive in nature and tried to mislead the interrogators.

Shraddha and Aaftab had met through the dating app ‘Bumble’ in 2018. They had come to Delhi on May 8 and shifted to the Chattarpur area on May 15. On May 18, Aaftab allegedly killed Shraddha and then chopped her body into 35 pieces and threw her body parts across various places over a period of 18 days.

Aaftab was reportedly inspired by the American crime show ‘Dexter’, which tells the story of a man with homicidal tendencies who lives a double life.

