INDIA

Mehrauli murder case: Aftab Poonawala’s police custody extended for five more days

NewsWire
0
0

A Delhi court on Thursday extended, by five more days, the police custody to Aftab Ameen Poonawalla, who has been arrested for allegedly murdering his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and chopping her body into 35 pieces.

Poonawalla was produced virtually before the Saket district court after the court took note of the threats to his life and security reasons.

A large group of lawyers protested outside a courtroom demanding the death penalty for the accused.

On Wednesday, the court approved a narco test of Poonawalla on Delhi Police’s submission that he was not cooperating in the investigation.

A day earlier, the police had also taken him to the house in south Delhi’s Chhattarpur, which he shared with Walkar, to recreate the crime. Sources have said that when Poonawalla was first called for questioning, he told the investigators that she had left the house on May 22.

“However, her belongings were at the house while Poonwalla told police that she had only taken her phone. He also said that they did not speak to each other since she left,” a source said.

The investigators doubted his version and on strong questioning and through digital evidences, including the use of her Instagram account, which showed the location of the Mehrauli area, Poonawalla finally confessed to killing the victim and then chopping her body into 35 pieces and was arrested on November 12.

20221117-171405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Saif is looking more like Khilji, but not Raavan’

    UP panchayats to discuss climate change impact

    OTT revolution bringing out varied storytelling, genres: Mukul Chadda

    Discuss pharma industry profits in parliamentary committee: Manish Tewari