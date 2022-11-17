A Delhi court on Thursday extended, by five more days, the police custody to Aftab Ameen Poonawalla, who has been arrested for allegedly murdering his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and chopping her body into 35 pieces.

Poonawalla was produced virtually before the Saket district court after the court took note of the threats to his life and security reasons.

A large group of lawyers protested outside a courtroom demanding the death penalty for the accused.

On Wednesday, the court approved a narco test of Poonawalla on Delhi Police’s submission that he was not cooperating in the investigation.

A day earlier, the police had also taken him to the house in south Delhi’s Chhattarpur, which he shared with Walkar, to recreate the crime. Sources have said that when Poonawalla was first called for questioning, he told the investigators that she had left the house on May 22.

“However, her belongings were at the house while Poonwalla told police that she had only taken her phone. He also said that they did not speak to each other since she left,” a source said.

The investigators doubted his version and on strong questioning and through digital evidences, including the use of her Instagram account, which showed the location of the Mehrauli area, Poonawalla finally confessed to killing the victim and then chopping her body into 35 pieces and was arrested on November 12.

20221117-171405