The forensic team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday went to Delhi’s Mehrauli police station to examine 10 suspected human parts that were collected from the Mehrauli forest area, in connection with the case of murder of a 26-year-old woman by her live-in partner who chopped her body into multiple parts after killing her.

Sources said if remains are confirmed to be of a human, they would be matched with the DNA of the father of the victim — Shraddha Walker.

For the second time on Tuesday morning, the police team took the accused Aftab Ameen Poonawala to the Mehrauli forest area to recover the remains of the body of Shraddha Walker which the accused chopped into 35 pieces. He was first taken to the area on Monday.

After his arrest on Saturday, the police teams have recovered 10 suspected human body parts since then after multiple searches.

The police said that after chopping the body on May 18, the accused bought a new refrigerator with a large storage capacity the next day and stored the remains in it.

To conceal the stench, he lit incense sticks at his home.

Aftab was reportedly inspired by the American crime show ‘Dexter’, which tells the story of a man with homicidal tendencies who lives a double life.

Being a trained chef, the accused was adept at using a knife, according to the sources.

However, the murder weapon is yet to be recovered.

He had thrown the body pieces at various locations over a period of 18 days. To avoid suspicion, he used to leave his house with a body part in a polybag at around 2 a.m.

The matter came to light on November 8 when the victim’s father along with a police team from Palghar, Maharashtra, came to the Mehrauli police station to register a missing complaint.

20221115-171603