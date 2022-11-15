Delhi Police have called a common friend of victim Shraddha and murder accused Aftab for questioning, official sources said.

“After Shraddha went incommunicado, this friend (Ameen Poonawalla) was the one who had informed her father,” said the sources.

“Aftab also dumped the victim’s phone and the police teams are searching the phone’s last location to retrieve it. It will give more clues,” the sources claimed.

The police said that after chopping the body of his 27-year-old girlfriend into pieces on May 18, the accused bought a brand new refrigerator with a large storage capacity the next day and stored the remains in it.

To counter the stench, he lit incense sticks at his home.

Aftab was reportedly inspired by the American crime show ‘Dexter’, which tells the story of a man with homicidal tendencies who lives a double life.

Being a trained chef, Aftab was adept at using the knife, said sources. However, the knife used in the crime is yet to be recovered.

He had thrown the body pieces at Mehrauli forest for over a period of 18 days. To avoid suspicion, he used to leave his house with a body part in a polybag at around 2 a.m.

The matter came to light on November 8 when the victim’s father along with a police team from Palghar, Maharashtra, came to the Mehrauli police station regarding a missing complaint.

