INDIA

Mehrauli murder: Delhi court frames murder, disappearance of evidence charges against Poonawala

NewsWire
0
0

A Delhi court on Tuesday framed charges in the Mehrauli murder case against Aaftab Amin Poonawala, accused of strangling his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and then chopping her body into several pieces.

Additional Sessions Judge Manisha Khurana Kakkar of Saket Courts has framed charges under Sections 302 (Murder) and 201 (Disappearance of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Poonawala.

“Prima facie case of Section 302 is made out and charges will be framed,” ASJ Khurana said.

The judge added that to screen himself from punishment, Poonawala cut Walkar’s body and threw it at various places therefore committing offence under Section 201of IPC.

Poonawala pleaded not guilty of Walker’s murder and the matter has now been set for trial and has been listed for recording of prosecution evidence on June 1.

The Delhi Police had earlier told the court that incriminating circumstances are clearly revealed through reliable and clinching evidence and they form a chain of events.

A charge sheet running over 6,000 pages was filed in the case.

20230509-111002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    What have you done on hate content: Delhi Assembly panel asks...

    New rules for district council President poll in Odisha (Ld)

    NDA candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar files nomination for V-P poll

    We’re building next-gen AI to become a global powerhouse: Rajeev Chandrasekhar...