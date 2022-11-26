INDIALIFESTYLE

Mehrauli murder: Delhi court sends Aaftab to 14-day judicial custody

NewsWire
0
0

A Delhi court on Saturday sent Aaftab Amin Poonawalla, accused of killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, to 14 days judicial custody.

He was produced before the Saket court through video conferencing from the Ambedkar hospital, where he was taken for a medical check up. He will be shifted to Tihar jail.

Further details are awaited.

Sagar Preet Hooda, the Special Commissioner of Police (Law and order), has initiated the legal process for production of the accused for further proceedings in the polygraph test.

Meanwhile, Poonawalla’s narco test is likely to take place on Monday, as per sources.

His polygraph test was also left incomplete on Friday.

During the last hearing on November 22, Poonawalla had told the court that he was provoked by Walkar but then went completely silent.

The judge then asked him if he was mistreated during questioning or had any issues.

“Aaftab had told the court that he was cooperating but he can’t recall everything at once and will inform as and when he does. He also told the judge that he was provoked because of which he hit,” his lawyer, Avinash Kumar had said.

Walkar and Poonawalla had met through the dating app ‘Bumble’ in 2018. They had come to Delhi on May 8, and shifted to Chhattarpur area on May 15. On May 18, Poonawalla allegedly killed her and then chopped her body into 35 pieces and threw her body parts across various places over a period of 18 days.

He was reportedly inspired by the American crime show ‘Dexter’, which tells the story of a man with homicidal tendencies who lives a double life.

20221126-164401

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Not on the radar of bulldozers, Delhi’s illegal factories are ticking...

    Dunzo consortium to conduct drone vaccine delivery trials

    Rahul Gandhi emulates great grandfather, jumps into a snake boat

    Andhra govt takes U-turn on abolishing Legislative Council