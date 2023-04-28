INDIA

Mehrauli murder: Delhi court to pronounce order on framing charges on Saturday

A Delhi court is likely to pronounce its order on Saturday on framing charges against Aaftab Amin Poonawala who is accused of strangling his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar to death in the capital’s Mehrauli area, and then chopping her body into several pieces.

Additional Sessions Judge Manisha Khurana Kakkar, after having reserved the order on on framing charges on April 15, had posted it to April 29 for its pronouncement.

Moreover, the Delhi Police is also scheduled to file its reply to Vikas Walkar’s (Shraddha’s father) application seeking the release of his daughter’s remains to perform last rites.

Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad had, during the last hearing, said that the police will file a reply on the application on the next date of hearing.

Arguments on charges were also completed last time.

The Delhi Police had earlier told the court that incriminating circumstances are clearly revealed through reliable and clinching evidence and they form a chain of events.

Poonawala has been booked for the offences under Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) of the IPC.

A charge sheet running over 6,000 pages was filed in the case.

20230428-211803

