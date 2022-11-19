INDIA

Mehrauli murder: Delhi Police collect victim’s clothes from Chattarpur house

NewsWire
0
0

A Delhi Police team has collected Shraddha Walkar’s clothes from the rented house in Chattarpur she shared with her live-in partner Aftab Ameen Poonawalla, in an effort to find more clues to help in the ongoing probe into her brutal murder.

The police claimed that the rented accommodation, the place of offence, is being closely inspected by the crime team and forensic experts.

From the house where Aftab killed Shraddha on May 18 and the chopped up her body into 35 pieces, multiple items have been seized already.

“Following up on the disclosures by Aftab, various combing operations have been carried out at various places, including some forest areas, from where bones were recovered,” a senior police official said.

To ascertain that the bones belong to Shraddha, the blood samples of her father and brother have been collected for a DNA analysis which will take 15 days.

“To find out if any incriminating evidence resides in the digital devices seized from the place of offence, the same have also

been sent for forensic retrieval of data,” said the official.

He added that every word being uttered by Aftab during interrogation is being assessed upon the crucible of admissible evidentiary value.

“Police teams are also carrying out search operations to recover the missing skeletal parts. Several inter-disciplinary teams are working round the clock for documenting, finding discrepancies and further refining the versions and the motives being put forth by the accused,” said the official.

20221119-122205

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Cocaine valued at Rs 80 crore seized in Hyderabad

    Jadeja removes CSK-related posts from Instagram account; sparks murmurs of rift

    JD-U yet to take a call on PFI ban despite BJP...

    2 Nigerian fraudsters held in J&K for duping Kashmir man