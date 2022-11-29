Delhi Police will seek court’s permission to conduct narco test on Shraddha murder case accused Aaftab Amin Poonawalla on December 1, Special Commissioner of Police (law & order), Sagar Preet Hooda said on Tuesday.

For the fifth time, Aaftab, who is accused of the ghastly murder of his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar in Delhi’s Mehrauli area, underwent polygraph test at Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Rohini amid high security on Tuesday.

On Monday, the FSL officials conducted the polygraph test on Aaftab for nearly seven hours.

Sanjeev Gupta, Deputy Director, FSL, said the polygraph test is likely to continue further.

“The process for narco test will also start soon,” said the official.

The sources said that a polygraph and a narco test is imperative in this case, as Aaftab, during interrogation, was deceptive in nature and tried to mislead the interrogators.

Shraddha and Aaftab had met through the dating app ‘Bumble’ in 2018. They had come to Delhi on May 8 and shifted to the Chattarpur area on May 15. On May 18, Aaftab allegedly killed Shraddha and then chopped her body into 35 pieces and threw her body parts across various places over a period of 18 days.

Aaftab was reportedly inspired by the American crime show ‘Dexter’, which tells the story of a man with homicidal tendencies who lives a double life.

