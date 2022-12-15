INDIA

Mehrauli murder: DNA of Shraddha bones matches with father

NewsWire
0
0

The brutality of Shraddha Walkar murder by her live-in partner, Aaftab Ameen Poonawalla, was officially confirmed after the DNA extracted from bone pieces recovered in the Mehrauli forest matched with her father’s samples, sources said on Thursday.

The Delhi Police teams investigating the case had recovered 13 bone pieces after Aaftab told the investigators that he chopped her body into several pieces and dumped them into the forest area.

The bone samples were sent for DNA analysis to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory.

Meanwhile, Poonawalla’s polygraph test report was submitted to the police by the Forensic Sciences Lab (FSL) on Wednesday.

More details are awaited.

The post-narco test of Poonawalla had also concluded on December 2. His test was conducted inside the Tihar prison by the FSL officials.

Poonawalla is in judicial custody and lodged in Tihar jail No. 4.

Pertinent to mention here that the findings of both polygraph and narco test are not admissible in the court. These tests will only help the Delhi Police gather evidence, and thereby increase the possibility of prosecution of the guilty.

Shraddha and Aaftab had met through the dating app ‘Bumble’ in 2018. They had come to Delhi on May 8 and shifted to the Chattarpur area on May 15. On May 18, Aaftab allegedly killed Shraddha, chopped her body into 35 pieces and dumped them across various places over a period of 18 days.

20221215-142805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Speculation swirls as Thomas Tuchel lands in Kochi

    MINISTER’S SON EVADED CRUCIAL QUESTIONS

    Scientific approach, local involvement must for conservation: Minister

    Delhi HC reserves order on plea for 23-week-old pregnancy termination