Mehrauli Murder: Five sharp-edged knives recovered from Aaftab’s house

Delhi Police have recovered five sharp-edged knives from the rented accomodation of Aaftab Amin Poonawalla, who is accused of killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and chopping her body into 35 pieces, sources said.

Teams of Delhi Police had visited Aaftab’s house in Chattarpur on Wednesday.

“Five knives were recovered during the search on Wednesday… It is not yet clear if they were used in dismembering Shraddha’s body. The knives have been sent for forensic examination,” the sources said.

Meanwhile, a polygraph test on Aaftab is presently underway at the forensic science laboratory (FSL) in Rohini.

Official sources said that a pre-medical session to gain some preliminary information which will be later used to develop diagnostic questions, as well as a scientific session was conducted on Aaftab at the FSL office on Tuesday evening.

The sources said that the a polygraph and a narco test is imperative in this case, as Aftab, during interrogation, was deceptive in nature and tried to mislead the interrogators.

20221124-201802

