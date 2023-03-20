INDIA

Mehrauli murder: Incriminating circumstances form chain of events, Delhi Police to court

Incriminating circumstances are clearly revealed through reliable and clinching evidence and they form a chain of events, the Delhi Police told a trial court on Monday as it completed its arguments on charges against Aaftab Amin Poonawala for allegedly strangling his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar to death and then chopping her body into several pieces.

Appearing for police, Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad said that the chain of events leads to an irrefutable conclusion about the guilt of the accused.

Advocate Javed Hussain, legal aid counsel for Poonawala, sought time to respond to the arguments.

After hearing the arguments, Additional Sessions Judge Manisha Khurana Kakkar listed the case for further proceeding on March 25.

On March 7, the ASJ had said that a short synopsis has been filed by the prosecution.

Prasad had submitted that the accused is a trained chef from Taj Hotel and is aware of preserving flesh.

Poonawala had also ordered dry ice, agarbatti etc. after killing Shraddha Walker, the police had said.

It was added by the police that after committing the crime, he got into a new relationship and gave a ring to his new girlfriend.

Hussain had sought time to address the arguments.

On February 21, a city court had sent the case to the sessions court for initiation of trial proceedings.

Metropolitan magistrate Aviral Shukla had said: “Scrutiny of documents is complete… Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code is exclusively triable by sessions court.”

The court had on February 7 taken cognisance of the charge sheet filed by the Delhi Police against Poonawala which ran over 6,000 pages.

Poonawala has been accused of killing Walkar and then chopping her body into several pieces and storing them in a refrigerator before disposing them of in the Chhatarpur forest area over a period of three months.

