Mehrauli Murder: NCW writes to Delhi Police chief, seeks fair probe

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Monday wrote a letter to Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora, urging him to direct the police to conduct a fair and time-bound investigation into the case of murder of 26-year-old woman Shraddha Walker whose body was chopped into 35 pieces by her lover in south Delhi’s Mehrauli area.

The NCW has also asked the Commissioner of Police to submit an action taken report along with a copy of the medical reports of the victim within 5 days.

“The Commission is perturbed with the recent gruesome crime against a woman and condemns it in strongest possible words. You are, therefore, required to direct the concerned police to conduct a fair and time bound investigation in the matter,” the letter written by the NCW chief Rekha Sharma stated.

“NCW in exercise of its powers conferred under section 10(1)(f) of the National Commission for Women Act, 1990 is mandated to monitor and to look into complaints and take suo moto notice of matters relating to deprivation of women’s rights, non-implementation of laws enacted to provide protection to women,” the letter read.

Delhi Police had on Saturday arrested Aftab Ameen Poonawalla, who murdered his live-in partner Shraddha Walker in the Mehrauli area of the national capital and then chopped the body into 35 pieces before dumping them at various locations in the Mehrauli forest area over a period of 18 days.

The police said that after chopping Walker into pieces on May 18, Poonawalla bought a brand new refrigerator with large storage capacity the next day and stored the body pieces in it.

