Teams of Delhi Police again conducted searches at the house where Aaftab Amin Poonawalla lived along with her live-in partner Shraddha Walkar in South Delhi’s Chattarpur area on Wednesday.

Aftab is accused of killing his live-in partner Shraddha and chopping her body into 35 pieces in May this year.

Meanwhile, the polygraph test of Aftab was not conducted on Wednesday at the forensic science laboratory (FSL) in Rohini, and it is likely to take place on Thursday.

Sources said that a pre-medical session to gain some preliminary information which will be later used to develop diagnostic questions, as well as a scientific session was conducted on Aftab at the FSL in Rohini on Tuesday evening.

“However, the main polygraph test which will involve a questionnaire prepared by the Delhi Police will most likely be taken up on Thursday,” said the sources.

The sources also said that the a polygraph and a narco test is imperative in the Shraddha murder case as Aftab has been deceptive during interrogation, trying to mislead the interrogators.

The police feel that Aftab committed the murder with foolproof planning, and not in a fit of rage.

A polygraph test, commonly known as lie-detector test, is a procedure in which physiological indicators of a person such as blood pressure, pulse and respiration are recorded while he is answering a series of questions.

So far, the place of offence, a rented accommodation in Chattarpur, has been closely inspected by the police and forensic experts.

20221123-225605