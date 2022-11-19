A near reprise of the ghastly murder in Delhi’s Mehrauli area where a youth killed his live-in partner and stored the body in a refrigerator after chopping it into 35 pieces, has surfaced in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district after police recovered five pieces of the body of a retired Indian Navy serviceman and arrested his wife and son for the crime.

The victim is Ujjwal Chakraborty, 55, of Baruipur in the district, and the two arrested in this connection are his wife Shyamali Chakraborty and son, Joy Chakraborty. Baruipur police sources said that the body of the deceased, wrapped in a plastic sack, was recovered from a pond in the locality on late Thursday night, However, all his limbs were missing.

Police started investigating and started questioning his wife and son on this count since Friday afternoon. Finally on Saturday evening, the duo confessed their involvement behind the incident.

Police sources said that after a heated conversation, Joy Chakraborty strangulated his father, who was in an inebriated state at that moment under the influence of alcohol. After he was dead, the mother and the son together planned to hide his body after wrapping it in a plastic sack.

However, facing difficulties in wrapping his entire body, Joy Chakraborty chopped off the limbs of his deceased father with a surgical knife, wrapped the body in a plastic sack, and dumped it in a local pond.

Later he disposed of the limbs at different bushes in the area. In face of police interrogation, Joy’s mother Shyamali Chakraborty said that her husband was a seasoned alcoholic, as a result of which he was unable to bear the expenses for necessities of his family members. After retiring from the Indian navy, Ujjwal Chakraborty was serving in a security agency.

On Thursday night, as per her confession, when Joy Chakraborty asked Rs 3,000 from his father to pay off his examination fees, the deceased refused and even pushed his son away. Joy lost his cool and strangulated him to death.

