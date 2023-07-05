INDIA

Mekedatu dam issue: TN Minister in Delhi to meet CWMA authorities

The Tamil Nadu water resources minister and senior leader of the DMK, S. Duraimurugan is in New Delhi to have a meeting with the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) to convey the opposition of the state to the proposal of constructing a dam at Mekedatu across the Cauvery river by Karnataka government.

Ever since the Congress government assumed power in Karnataka, the state government has been aggressively mooting the construction of a dam at Mekedatu across the Cauvery river which has led to concerns in Tamil Nadu.

S. Duraimurugan has also complained to the CWMA authorities in New Delhi that Karnataka has not released its share of water for the month of June.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddharamiah and his Deputy, D.K. Shivakumar had undertaken a ‘Padayatra’ across the state for the construction of the Mekedatu dam when they were in the opposition.

The Tamil Nadu unit of the BJP and its state president K. Annamalai has taken an aggressive posture that the DMK government of the state had failed to contain the Congress government of Karnataka in moving ahead with the proposal of constructing a dam at Mekedatu across the Cauvery.

The DMK government has, however, openly stated that it would not allow the Karnataka government to construct a dam across Mekedatu flouting the Cauvery water agreement.

The Tamil Nadu unit of the Congress has also said that it would oppose the proposed move by the Karnataka government to construct the dam as it would affect the livelihood of farmers in Tamil Nadu who are depending on Cauvery water for their drinking water and agricultural requirements.

