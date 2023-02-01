Prohibitory orders have been clamped in the surrounding areas of Mekedatu Sangama near Kanakapura town as the farmers gear up to perform the ground breaking ceremony themselves condemning the delay in implementation of the Mekedatu project.

Various farmers’ organisations and associations, parties have come together to stage a protest in Kanakapura Town in Ramnagar district and later reach Mekedatu Sangama to perform a ground breaking ceremony.

The organisations, Kasturi Karnataka Janapara Vedike, Nava Nirmana Vedike, KRS party and others have come together to perform the ground breaking ceremony for the Mekedatu project to stage their protest.

The agitators alleged that the state government is showing delay in implementation of the project, which is crucial to ensure drinking water to Bengaluru and surrounding regions.

The protestors are also taking out a march in Kanakapura town. The police have beefed up the security in the Mekedatu Sangama region and sources said the agitators will be taken into custody, if they tried to violate the curfew orders.

The district administration of Ramnagar has issued curfew orders to manage the law and order situation. Tamil Nadu is objecting to the implementation of the Mekedatu project. Ruling BJP government has assured implementation of the project.

Opposition Congress party had taken out Mekedatu Padayatra demanding speedy implementation of the project.

