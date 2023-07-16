Musician Jack White has blasted “disgusting” Mel Gibson and Mark Wahlberg for interacting with former US President Donald Trump at public events.

The 48-year-old musician has criticised the stars for “normalising” meeting Trump, and said anyone who treats the politician with “any level of respect” is “disgusting”, reports aceshobiz.com.

“Anybody who ‘normalises’ or treats this disgusting fascist, racist, con man, disgusting piece of s*** Trump with any level of respect is ALSO disgusting in my book. That’s you Joe Rogan, you Mel Gibson, you Mark Wahlberg, you Guy Fieri. This is a statement from me, not a discussion/debate. -Jack White III (sic),” Jack fumed on Instagram.

Hollywood stars Mel and Mark, commentator Joe, and celebrity chef Guy were all photographed speaking to Trump at the UFC 290 event in Las Vegas last weekend.

In November, Jack hit out at billionaire businessman Elon Musk for reactivating Trump’s Twitter account, slamming the decision as “disgusting.”

Trump was permanently blocked from the platform in January 2021 following the attack at the US Capitol in Washington, but had his account reinstated in November when Musk took over the platform in a $44 billion deal.

The White Stripes star Jack wrote on Instagram: “So you gave trump his twitter platform back. Absolutely disgusting, Elon. That is officially an asshole move. Why dont you be truthful? Tell it like it is; people like you and Joe Rogan (who gives platforms to liars like alex jones etc.); you come into a ton of money, see the tax bill, despise paying your fair share, and then think moving to Texas and supporting whatever republican you can is going to help you keep more of your money.”

“(How else could trump possibly interest you?) You intend to give platforms to known liars and wash your hands like pontius pilate and claim no responsibility? trump was removed from twitter because he incited violence multiple times, people died and were injured as a result of his lies and his ego, (let alone what his coup did to attempt to destroy democracy and our Capitol).”

“And how about the division and the families broken apart from his rhetoric and what it did to this country That’s not “free speech” or “what the poll decided” or whatever nonsense you’re claiming it to be; this is straight up you trying to help a fascist have a platform so you can eventually get your tax breaks. I mean, how many more billions do you need that you have to risk democracy itself to obtain it?”

