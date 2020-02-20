Melania Trump’s school visit not a political event: US

New Delhi/Washington, Feb 23 (IANS) The US on Sunday said that the political controversy around First Lady Melania Trump visiting a Delhi school was baseless.

As per the ruling party in Delhi, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the names of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia were dropped from Melania Trump’s visit to a school which runs Delhi government’s ‘happiness curriculum’. The First Lady chose the school for its unique curriculuma which was introduced by Sisodia two years ago to reduce stress among school children.

In a statement, the US embassy in New Delhi on Sunday said, that while it “had no objection to the presence of the chief minister and deputy chief minister, we appreciate their recognition that this is not a political event.” A spokesperson for the embassy said that “it is best to ensure focus is on education, school and students.”

Slovenian-born model-turned-social activist, Melania, 50, moved to the US in 1996 and is the only First Lady to become a naturalized US citizen. Mother of Barron Trump, Melania spends a lot of her time on her campaign against drug abuse and for the well-being of children.

Following the major mass shootings at Las Vegas and Parkland, Melania along with President Trump visited the victims and their families. On her foreign trips, she often visits hospitals and schools.

–IANS

aat/prs