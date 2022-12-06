INDIA

Melinda Gates meets Nirmala Sitharaman

NewsWire
0
3

Co-chair and Trustee of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Melinda Gates on Tuesday called on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Both the dignitaries discussed India’s successful initiatives in dealing with the pandemic and its aftermath and the country’s impressive vaccine coverage, the finance ministry informed through a series of tweets.

Gates also discussed the role of digital stack in financial services among other issues with the finance minister.

Gates also expressed her support for India’s G20 presidency.

20221206-194402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sitharaman to present Budget for J&K in Parliament

    IND v SA, 3rd ODI: The bowlers were clinical today, says...

    Is Pinarayi Vijayan a Communist: IUML

    JD-U slams Bihar BJP chief for remark over irregular academic sessions