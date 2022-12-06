Co-chair and Trustee of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Melinda Gates on Tuesday called on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Both the dignitaries discussed India’s successful initiatives in dealing with the pandemic and its aftermath and the country’s impressive vaccine coverage, the finance ministry informed through a series of tweets.

Gates also discussed the role of digital stack in financial services among other issues with the finance minister.

Gates also expressed her support for India’s G20 presidency.

