Actress Melissa Barrera would do “anything” to join Jenna Ortega in ‘Wednesday’.

The two stars, who will reprise their roles as sisters Sam and Tara Carpenter, respectively, in “Scream VI”, loves acting together, and they would be delighted to rekindle that chemistry on the set of Netflix’s ‘Addams Family’ spin-off, reports ‘Variety’.

Responding to the idea of Melissa having a cameo in season two, Jenna told Extra, “Could you imagine? I don’t know how that would work.”.

Melissa added, “I would do anything. I would do a cameo and just be like, ‘Yo,’ but Wednesday has no sisters – Wednesday has a brother”. Her co-star quipped, “I’m sure she would rather have a sister than a brother. Anything other than Pugsley”.

The pair have struck up a rapport in real life, with the “You” star referring to Melissa as her “sister” and insisting she would “do anything” for her.

Melissa herself explained, “Playing Jenna’s sister is so easy. It just comes so naturally to love her and want to protect her. And we get in the sixth movie, we get so many good moments together… There’s a proper arc to the sisters’ story in this movie…”

“It’s such a beautiful reversal of roles… Both sisters trying to protect each other and, and, like, full acceptance by the end, you know? And which is kind of creepy, but also amazing that they just are in it together and, and, you know, it’s a beautiful thing that we’ve gotten two movies so far to get to explore that relationship,” she continued.

Details are being kept under wraps for the second season of “Wednesday”, with more information still to come. Creators Miles Millar and Alfred Gough previously said, “We can’t wait to dive headfirst into another season and explore the kooky, spooky world of Nevermore.”

20230309-112402