Mellow D, Baba’s new song ‘Chi-Chi’ charts their journey from small town boys to living dreams

Singer-songwriter Mellow D, who did the rap in ‘Bhool Bhulaiya 2’ title track and is known for his track ‘Drunk N High’, is out with another song ‘Chi-Chi’ which features the main singer Baba from ‘The Doorbeen’.

The newly released song has a modern hip-hop sound and slick lyrics, and it celebrates the hustle the singers have been through in their life.

The music video of the song has been shot in the backdrop of Armenia. It shows the luxurious lifestyle of Mellow D and Baba. The glitter and opulent lifestyle are flaunted in the music video directed by Ankush Kathuria.

Talking about the song, Mellow D says: “The song ‘Chi-Chi’ is meaningful to me as it talks about me who always desired to Shine Bright like a Diamond.”

After delivering big Bollywood song hits like ‘Bhool Bhulaiya’, ‘Bhasad’, ‘Manike’ and non-film smashes like ‘Drunk n High’ and the multi-platinum hit song ‘Lamborghini’ with ‘The Doorbeen’, this track is a celebration of triumph.

The song has been released under the label of Def Jam India.

“This song is for anybody who strives to be the best. I’m excited about this collaboration with Def Jam India, and I’m confident that Chi-Chi will shine brightly in everyone’s heart”, Mellow D adds.

‘Chi-Chi’ is available to stream across audio streaming platforms.

