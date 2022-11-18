ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Mellow D collaborates with Akull, Lisa Mishra for ‘Gadbadi Na Na Na Na Na’

NewsWire
0
0

Playback singer Mellow D has released a new Punjbai song titled ‘Gadbadi Na Na Na Na Na’ in collaboration with Akull of ‘Laal Bindi’ fame and Lisa Mishra. The track is a reinterpreted version of the global hit ‘Further Up’, which was released in 2020, and featured international artists such as Static, Pitbull, and Ben El.

‘Gadbadi’ fuses hip-hop and breakbeat genres with traditional Indian.

Talking about the song, Mellow D said: “‘Gadbadi’ is a reinterpreted version of the global smash hit ‘Further up’ and I am elated to be a part of the international collaboration where I got to work with international artists Static and Ben El alongside my friends Akull and Lisa. The Indian version of the song has all the elements to make it the next party anthem of the year. It’s a fun track with slick visuals and I’m really looking forward to the response from the audience.

The video was shot in stunning locations in Dubai, making it one of the most stylish in a long time. The video exudes pop-inspired colour and features Akull and model and dancer Ritika Khatnani.

Akull shared: “After releasing back-to-back love songs with my ‘Laal series’, I wanted to deliver my fans and audiences a much-needed party anthem. I’ve always been a fan of the ‘Hotstepper’ and wanted to give it a hindi-pop spin. VYRL Originals got me and Lisa together to work on the hindi version for the Indian market where Mellow D and I worked on the additional melodies.”

He further mentioned: “And that’s how we created ‘Gadbadi’. We loved what Static and Ben El had created with ‘Further Up’ so we thought of bringing that together to make it a collaboration. I had a fantastic experience shooting with Ritika, and with the fun and pop vibe of the audio-video I hope the audiences enjoy this creation.”

The song, released under the label of VYRL Originals, is available to stream on YouTube.

20221118-132801

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Neha Kakkar: My fans are my extended family

    Prabhas’ ‘Salaar’ teaser to be previewed in cinemas with ‘KGF –...

    ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ main cast to launch trailer on May 22,...

    ‘Bigg Boss OTT’: Raqesh talks about how ending his marriage deeply...