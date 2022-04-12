ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Melody Man: D Imman completes 20 years in music industry

National Award-winning music director D Imman, who completes 20 years in the music industry on Tuesday, has expressed his gratitude to music lovers, producers, directors, actors, singers and lyricists for extending their support to his music journey.

Taking to Instagram, Imman said, “My sincere gratitude to music lovers, producers, directors, actors, singers, lyricists, instrumentalists, press and the media for being so supportive in my film music journey.

“My father and late mother stood by me through obstacles and hardships. Your words of encouragement made me cross the successful 20 years mark in this field! Glory to God!”

Imman is one of the most popular music directors in the Tamil film industry. Only last year, the music director received the National Award for Best Music Direction for his score in the Ajith-starrer ‘Viswasam’.

The music director, who began his film journey with the Vijay-starrer ‘Tamizhan’ in 2002, shot to fame with his number ‘Azhagiya Asura’ from the film ‘Whistle’. His scores for films directed by director Prabhu Solomon like ‘Myna’ and ‘Kumki’ also earned him a huge fan following.

The music director, who has scored music for a number of films of actor Sivakarthikeyan, was also entrusted with the responsibility of scoring music for Rajinikanth’s ‘Annaatthe’ and is today one of the top music directors of the Tamil film industry.

