Nishant Malkhani, who appeared in ‘Bigg Boss 14’, recently featured in the latest music video of ‘Thodi Thodi Saans’ along with Kashika Kapoor. The track has been sung by Yasser Desai and composed by Meet Bros.

For Nishant, a good melody seals the deal whenever he takes up a music video. The song is getting positive response from the audience as it has crossed 1.5 million views leaving the actor elated with the response.

Recollecting the shoot days, he says: “Any song which touches the audience’s heart is a bonus for us. We shot this song in Chandigarh. The weather was excellent and it was a pleasure to shoot there. The output was a great combination of hard work and dedication.”

He further mentions, “I am so happy with the final output and really don’t have any complaints. Meet Bros. have done a great job with the composition and Yasser is one of my favourite singers. This song is an ideal romantic number.”

Nishant has done music videos like ‘Tumse’, ‘Meri Bandi’, ‘Jogan’, in the past. Speaking on his selection of songs, Nishant tells IANS: “My first preference is melody of the song, then the production value and the direction and then the female lead. If the whole package is good, I say yes.”

“A lot of music videos have been made in this genre as it is getting popular day by day like the 1990’s. I enjoy doing music videos. I also put a lot of effort before the shooting,” he adds.

Breaking down his process, he shares, “I keep a special attention on my workouts and diets so I look good on camera. We also do a lot of look tests and rehearsals and while doing that I also try to strike a good conversation with my female lead so the chemistry comes naturally on screen.”

“The shoot takes 2-3 days, but in that time frame we need to create the magic for our audience. I am happy that the song has crossed 1.5 million views, a lot of reels have been made on the song and overall it has got a great response,” he concludes.

20221107-164402