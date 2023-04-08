ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Melody Thornton wants a man who’s ‘ambitious, has direction, and some money’

Former Pussycat Doll Melody Thornton has admitted that she’s been unlucky in love.

The 38-year-old singer has agreed that she hasn’t put the work in to find a significant other but she is ‘trying’.

A lot of it comes from avoidance, reports ‘Female First UK’.

She told ‘HELLO!’ magazine: “I haven’t had a lot of luck, but I think I have been avoidant in a lot of ways. I didn’t know that it takes work, so I’m trying to do that now.”

The theatre star — who is currently starring in the UK tour of ‘The Bodyguard’ — revealed in 2017 that she never had a serious boyfriend since she was a teenager and didn’t want to “f*** up” her time in the girl group by having a guy around to distract her.

She told the ‘New!’ magazine: “I had one serious boyfriend during high school and then I got into the group. After that it was just like three months here, six months there – nothing solid. I’ve never lived with anyone.”

“I never had a boyfriend (in the band). Some of my bandmates full-on had boyfriends and I was like, ‘How are you doing that?’.”

She further said, quoted by ‘Female First UK’: “It was the biggest opportunity you’ll get in your life, so don’t f*** it up by having someone drag you down.”

But Melody knew exactly what she was looking for in a man.

When asked at the time, she replied: “I like someone who is ambitious and has direction, and has some money.”

