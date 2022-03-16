INDIALIFESTYLE

Member of erstwhile Mewar royals sends herbal gulal by tribal women to MLAs, MPs

By NewsWire
Aiming to give special recognition to the herbal gulal prepared from flowers and leaves by the women of tribal-dominated rural areas of Mewar, Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar, a member of the erstwhile royal family and advisor to the Governor, has taken a unique initiative.

On Holika Festival, he has sent herbal gulal as a gift to Governor Kalraj Mishra and all 200 MLAs which include Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, Speaker of the Assembly CP Joshi, Leader of Opposition Gulabchand Kataria, and 25 MPs of the state.

Singh also informed about the speciality of this herbal gulal by sending letters to all the MLAs, Governor Mishra, CM Gehlot, former CM Raje and Speaker of the Assembly CP Joshi.

By encouraging the use of herbal gulal made by rural women, they can provide new employment opportunities to these women, which would make them self-reliant, he said in the letter.

Lakshyaraj Singh sent this herbal gulal gift hamper to the public representatives in the presence of District Collector Tarachand Meena and model Dr Divyani Katara at the City Palace. Meena appreciated the efforts of Lakshyaraj Singh to take herbal gulal to the public representatives of the entire state and said that this work of women would be encouraged and strengthened.

Lakshyaraj Singh speaking on the occasion said the gulal prepared is completely eco friendly. He said that the gulal in 4 colours (pink, saffron, green and yellow) has been packed in a gift hamper. For the gulal, a cardboard box prepared in Udaipur, has been made with compostable polythene.

