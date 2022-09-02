A member of Ravi Gangwal-Rohit Choudhary gang was on Friday arrested from Mahadev Chowk, Prahladpur village, Delhi.

“The accused was identified as Praveen Singh. Besides working for Ravi Gangwal-Rohit Choudhary gang, he was also supporting Neeraj Bawana gang,” an official said.

The Special cell of Delhi police recovered a sophisticated weapon along with six live cartridges from Praveen.

Praveen was also wanted in connection with a gang war in PS Neb Sarai area.

On August 26, at around 8 p.m. in the area of PS Neb Sarai, a PCR call regarding firing was received. It was learnt that Kapil Panwar, a bad character of PS Neb Sarai, and Pramod, who were injured in the firing, were rushed to hospital.

“At hospital, Panwar was declared brought dead. Statement of the injured Pramod was recorded wherein he stated that at the time of incident he along with Panwar was sitting in the latter’s car. However, all of a sudden, one person came and opened fire on Panwar causing multiple gunshot injuries to both of them,” the police said.

Later, it came to notice that more than 15 bullets were indiscriminately fired from close range, which clearly showed the intention to eliminate the target at any cost leaving no scope for Panwar’s survival, the police added.

During investigation, the team learnt that Praveen, a history-sheeter, was missing since the incident.

“It surfaced that earlier Praveen and Panwar were good friends, but both turned inimical to each other later on. Finding the present incident the handiwork of Praveen, the team started gathering information about him through all possible means and finally arrested him in the wee hours,” the police said.

