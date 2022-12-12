A member of an international cartel was arrested by the Gomti Nagar police after the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) detained him up on a tip off from Amausi airport soon after he landed from Guwahati.

The accused is Sunny Dilip Lal Sharma alias Manav Govind.

While he had secured an identity in the name of Manav Govind to smuggle gold this time, it was revealed that he had been using six different identities.

The DRI team recovered 862 grams of gold worth Rs 46 lakh from him. He was later handed over to the Gomti Nagar police.

Police said that during interrogation, it surfaced that Sharma originally hailed from Ulhasnagar in Maharashtra and was a part of an international syndicate.

“He was given the responsibility of carrying a foreign origin gold that was sneaked in from Myanmar via Imphal and then by a gang member to Guwahati from where he had to deliver the consignment to Delhi. But soon after landing at Amausi airport he was intercepted by DRI,” the police said.

The police further added that he was given a commission for the task and his bank accounts are being scrutinised.

“Sharma had smuggled the gold six-seven times in the past and used different names as his identity,” said the police.

He further disclosed that he worked for a gang which is working on an international level and several like him are members in the gang.

In the past he had visited countries like Nepal, Dubai, Qatar in connection with gold smuggling. The police recovered five Aadhaar Cards from him.

SHO, Gomti Nagar, D.C. Mishra said that they will be interrogating the accused to seek information about his other gang members.

