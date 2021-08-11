Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday said that the members need to keep the sanctity of the House and things like displaying placards, sloganeering in the Well is against the parliamentary norms.

Addressing a press conference after the Lower House was adjourned sine die on Wednesday, Birla said that the House could not function as per expectations and it could function only for 21 hours and 14 minutes out of allotted time of 96 hours.

“Monsoon session could not function as per expectations and it could sit only for 21 hours and 14 minutes. Out of 96 hours allotted for discussion and other legislative works, around 74 hours were not utilised for the purpose and only 22 per cent work was done in this session”, he said.

“We wanted to discuss many important issues including Covid-19 under Rule 193 but due to lack of unanimity, the discussion could not be held. The House functions collectively and it should be run with the cooperation of all. As Speaker of the House, I try to conduct the proceedings on those issues which have a unanimity in the Business Advisory Committee’s meeting,” the Speaker said, adding that the nation is to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Independence and it could have been better if we had discussed this also.

Responding to a question of who was responsible for the impasse — ruling party or the Opposition, Birla said that it was collective responsibility of all the members said, “again I will request all members to extend support in transaction of the business of the House, and we all should endeavour for it to happen.” He also appealed to all the members to keep the sanctity of the House.

He also said that he did not compare which session worked more or less, “I think in a positive way will try to have more discussions with the floor leaders of the political parties to resolve the impasse so that the next session could transact the maximum business.”

On the protests and disruption of the proceedings, Birla said some state assemblies have strict rules against sloganeering and protest in the Well but we always try to run the House with unanimity and cooperation.

The Lok Sabha Speaker also said that the construction of the new Parliament building is in progress and hoped that it will be completed in time and that the next Independence Day will be celebrated in the new building.

The Lok Sabha on Wednesday adjourned sine die two days ahead of its schedule, making an end to the Monsoon session. The House was scheduled to end on August 13.

