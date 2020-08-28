Members of political parties and other organisations join AAP

New Delhi, Aug 28 (IANS) Several members of different political parties and some organisations joined the Aam Aadmi party in the presence of senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh and MLA Raghav Chaddha on Friday.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh welcomed the new members in a press conference and said that the party would be strengthened by their presence. The newly inducted members also pledged full support.

Among those who were inducted into AAP were Dilip Pradhan, leader of 12 different groups of Kathputli Colony and Bhoole Bisre Sahkari Samiti chief, ANSUI state secretary Sukant Sharma, Congress district vice-president of Karol Bagh Surendra Mehra and state spokesperson of Congress Abhishek Sangwan.

“We will be working for the betterment of the party as the Aam Aadmi party has stood for the people of Kathputli colony in time of need,” said Dilip Pradhan after joining the party.

–IANS

