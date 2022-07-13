Opposition in Gujarat is demanding action against BJP leaders for conducting a membership drive in Government Arts College, Becharaji, here, without permission.

Photographs and video clips in which the BJP leaders can be seen asking students to become members of the saffron party, have gone viral.

The opposition has demanded action against the BJP leaders for entering the college campus without permission and conducting the membership drive.

“On Monday afternoon, I along with other BJP leaders, entered the Arts college campus and asked the college students to join BJP,” party’s Becharaji general secretary Bhavesh Chauhan said.

“We wrote party phone numbers for membership drive on the blackboard, asked students to give a missed call on the number and fill the forms online,” he said.

“We did not conduct the membership drive during the teaching hours,” he pointed out.

College principal Alpesh Joshi claimed that he was on leave.

“We have not given permission to the BJP leaders to conduct membership drive in the campus,” Joshi added.

In a letter to Education Commissioner and the Election Commission, Congress MLA from Becharaji Bharatji Thakor demanded that an FIR should be filed against the BJP leaders for carrying out political activities in the government college without permission.

He has even demanded to file a complaint against the college principal.

AAP national Joint Secretary Isudan Gadhvi took a jibe at the BJP on the membership drive in college, saying “It means people are not joining the BJP, so it is asking students to join the party.”

20220713-165403