Home-grown meme community social media app MemeChat on Thursday said it is introducing an instant monetisation feature for its content creators to let them withdraw Rs 1,000 unlimited times in a single day.

The instant withdrawal feature can be accessed through the updated reward section, which will provide access to movie tickets, giveaways, scratch cards, and brand vouchers which a creator will achieve by completing various tasks.

“Our aim is to help the creator ecosystem realise the economic value of their community. We are driven to build an ecosystem that is both economically sustainable and progressive,” Kyle Fernandes, CEO and Co-Founder MemeChat, said in a statement.

“Such initiatives will help enable creation and experimentation; acknowledging and reward performance and connect creators with economic opportunities like branded content. This is how talent across India will become visible to audiences nationally,” Fernandes added.

In addition to the feature of instant withdrawal, MemeChat said it also empowers the ever-growing meme creator community by monetising memes on The Meme Club, an NFT Marketplace.

Over the last three years, MemeChat said it has successfully built one of the largest meme communities in the country.

