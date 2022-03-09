INDIA

Memorial proposed for Bikru martyrs

By NewsWire
A memorial to honour the martyrdom of eight slain police personnel in the Bikru ambush, is proposed to be built on the premises of a newly constructed Chaubeypur police station in Kanpur.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Kanpur Ajit Kumar said, “In honour of the martyrs, the memorial will be constructed on the campus of the newly built Chaubeypur police station here. We have sent the proposal for approval to senior police officials and are now waiting for a final nod.”

On July 3, 2020, a police team that went to raid the house of the gangster Vikas Dubey in Bikru was attacked by the latter and his aides in the village.

Eight policemen were killed by Dubey and his aides in the attack.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Devendra Mishra, sub-inspectors Mahesh Yadav, who was the station officer of Shivrajpur, Anup Kumar, Babulal and constables Sultan Singh, Rahul, Jitendra and Babloo died in the firing. Five other policemen were also injured in the firing.

Later, in back-to-back encounters police had killed six accused, including Vikas Dubey and his five alleged aides.

About 50 people were arrested by the police and sent to jail.

