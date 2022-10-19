INDIA

Men from Mahadalit Tola in Bihar’s Buxar flee over fear of arrest

NewsWire
0
0

All men residents of a Mahadalit village in Bihar’s Buxar district fled their houses after district police registered an FIR against 51 persons over stone-pelting and vandalising the local Murar police station, an official said on Wednesday

At present, only women and children are staying in the Chaugai village.

The incident was triggered after an Excise Department team went to Chaugai village on Monday night and arrested 4 Mahadalit community youths, identified as Ashok Mushar, Kariman Mushar, Lallu Mushar, and Jammu Mushar.

The Excise Department officials took them to district headquarters in Buxar without informing the local police, and even family members were not told about the charges imposed on them. As per the law, police have to inform the families about the charges levelled against the accused and they are also entitled to get the copy of the FIR as well.

Villagers then went to Murar police station and asked the SHO and other officials where the youths were. The officials of Murar police station said that they have not arrested any person from Chaugai village, but villagers suspected that they were hiding facts, and pelted stones on the police station and vandalised it.

The police personnel present there managed to disperse them, and on the statement of SHO Ravikant Prasad, an FIR was registered against 11 named persons and 40 unknown persons. In a fear of arrest, the male members fled from the village.

When local police enquired about the whereabouts of four arrested youths, the Excise officials confirmed that they were taken to Buxar for a medical examination.

Senior officials of the district were tightlipped about the incident.

20221019-232804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Permitting one community to wear religious symbols would be antithesis to...

    Andhra logs 6K new Covid cases, tally 18.2 lakh

    TN Cong president hits out at union govt over MSMEs

    BJP keen to provide platform to ‘aggrieved’ Trinamool workers