TV actor Adnan Khan, who is currently seen playing the role of Viaan in the show ‘Kathaa Ankahee’, briefed about the emotional turmoil his on-screen character is going through and how his character also reflects the pressure on men from society to show themselves very strong and his attitude towards women.

He shared: “There’s always this preconceived notion about men that they have to be strong and hide their vulnerabilities. They grow up with this notion and create a boundary around them. Similar is the situation with Viaan in Kathaa Ankahee as from within there is an ocean of emotions that never comes out because of the stubborn boundaries created by emotional baggage caused by his father.”

‘Ishq Subhan Allah’ actor further elaborated on how his on-screen personality has a biased approach towards women and he considers them to be the ones going behind money. However, his perception changes after meeting Kathaa (played by Aditi Sharma) and his interest in knowing all the details about her personal life.

“He has this premonition that all women are gold diggers but when he felt that Katha is different, he wanted to test her for which he took this drastic step. When Katha accepts his offer of spending the night with him, Viaan is broken from within and is not able to digest this fact. And, what adds to his dilemma is that after the dark night, Katha behaves in a different manner which leaves Viaan flustered,” he added.

In the show, Viaan is keen on knowing everything about Katha.

“He wants to know what’s the mystery behind Katha. In the ongoing track, viewers will get to see Viaan’s character unfolding as it portrays a very different side to him,” concluded the 33-year-old actor known for his TV shows such as ‘Love By Chance’, ‘Twist Wala Love’, ‘Dil Ko Aaj Phir Se Jeene Ki Tamanna Hai’, ‘Juzz Baat’, and many more.

‘Kathaa Ankahee’ is a remake of Turkish drama ‘Binbir Gece’ (1001 Nights in English). It airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

