INDIA

Men make videos as injured minor cries for help in UP’s Kannauj

NewsWire
0
0

A 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped and then found dumped, drenched in blood behind the Dak Bangla guest house in Kannauj.

A video of the incident that has gone viral on social media shows bystanders busy filming the grievously injured girl, instead of helping her.

The girl had multiple injuries, including on her head.

In the video, the girl can be seen trying to reach out for help by raising her hand, but her appeals go unanswered. The video shows a group of men with their mobile phones in their hands, filming her from different angles.

The onlookers can be heard asking whether the police were informed. Another asked for the police chief’s number. But the filming continued with no attempts to help the girl.

The girl had to wait for help until the police arrived.

A second video, which also went viral, showed the local police outpost in-charge rushing towards an autorickshaw with the injured girl in his arms.

Superintendent of Police Kunwar Anupam Singh said, “The minor girl was found injured and the local police rushed her to the hospital for treatment.”

A case has been registered under the relevant sections based on a complaint by the girl’s family, he said.

It is not clear if the girl was sexually assaulted. No arrests have been made in the case yet.

According to the girl’s family, she had gone out to buy a piggy bank in the afternoon. When she did not return home till the evening, her parents mounted a search for her.

The girl was found behind the guest house, drenched in blood and traumatised.

The victim was later taken to the district hospital where a doctor examined her and referred her to Kanpur keeping in view her critical condition. The local residents alleged that the girl was gang-raped and dumped there.

However, the police are denying the claim of residents.

Gursahaiganj police station in-charge Manoj Pandey said it was too early to arrive at any conclusion and the police were waiting for the girl to give a statement.

20221025-094205

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Automobile sales to witness 40% jump during run-up to Diwali

    Can’t modify guidelines for disposing dead bodies of Covid patients for...

    Air Passenger volume likely to double to 400mn: Scindia

    K’taka Cong to protest against move to bring ordinance on Anti-Conversion...