Mendes, Camila Cabello spotted holding hands after Coachella kiss

NewsWire
After Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s kiss at the annual music and arts festival, Coachella, the musical pair have been spotted looking seemingly cosy on a stroll.

Mendes, 24, and Cabello, 26, were seen walking hand in hand while strolling the streets of Venice, California, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

This revelation comes after a video was shared online by Australian journalist Jessica Rendall. Alongside the short video clip, he wrote: “Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello (!!!) CONFIRMED back together.” In the clip, Mendes can be seen wearing a tan look, while the former Fifth Harmony beauty donned an oversized ensemble.

‘Mirror.co.uk’ further states that the “In My Blood” hitmaker wore a matching beige two-piece which appeared to comprise of an oversized sweater and some jogging bottoms, while the “Bam Bam” songstress donned baggy blue jeans and a white shirt which was layered under a beige-hued tank top.

This comes after the two singers were seen kissing at the California-based festival, with them locking lips and looking somewhat loved up.

Mendes and Cabello called it quits in November 2021 after they first started dating in 2019. After the pair announced their split to their adoring fans, they were quick to reassure them that they were still “best friends” despite them breaking up.

