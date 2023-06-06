SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

Mendilibar signs one-year contract with Sevilla after Europa League success

Sevilla on Tuesday announced that coach Jose Luis Mendilibar has renewed his contract with the club until the end of June 2024.

Early in March, the 62-year-old signed a short-term deal until the end of the season, intending to help the club escape the battle of relegation.

He not only quickly assured Sevilla’s top-flight survival, but also led them to the UEFA Europa League title, beating Manchester United and Juventus in the quarterfinals and semifinals, and Roma on penalties in the final, reports Xinhua.

Sevilla’s seventh Europa League title also booked them a place in next season’s UEFA Champions League — a competition Mendilibar has never coached in.

Mendilibar was Sevilla’s third coach this season after Julen Lopetegui and Jorge Sampaoli, with both of those sackings costing the club multi-million-euro payouts.

Mendilibar has previously coached Athletic Club Bilbao, Valladolid, Osasuna, Levante and Eibar in La Liga. And during his six years at Eibar, he was known for only signing one-year deals and deciding his future based on the results over the season.

