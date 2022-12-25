With just over two weeks to go before the start of the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela, the organisers on Sunday announced that the tickets for matches in Rourkela have been sold off — a clear indication that excitement and enthusiasm among hockey fans around the world have reached the peak.

The tournament, which is set to begin on January 13, 2023, will see 16 elite hockey teams from around the world in action.

Eager to witness the thrilling world hockey action taking place in Rourkela for the first time, the fans gathered in large numbers outside the newly-constructed Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium since the opening of the Box Office on December 19 to buy tickets. And within a week, all match tickets in Rourkela have been sold out.

A total of 20 matches will take place at the new ‘jewel’ of hockey, the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela, which has a seating capacity of over 20,000. Meanwhile, the iconic Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar, which has a sitting capacity of over 15,000, will host 24 matches, including cross-overs, quarterfinals, semifinals, and the final.

The Indian men’s hockey team, which is placed in Pool D, along with England, Spain and Wales will begin its campaign against Spain on January 13 in Rourkela.

Following their match against Spain on the first day of the competition, India will play England on January 15, in Rourkela, followed by their final group encounter against Wales on January 19 in Bhubaneswar. All of India’s group-stage matches will start at 1900 hours IST.

Besides India, the other teams competing in the tournament are Australia, Belgium, the Netherlands, Argentina, Germany, New Zealand, England, France, Korea, Malaysia, Spain, South Africa, Japan, Chile, and Wales.

