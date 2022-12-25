SPORTSHOCKEY

Men’s Hockey World Cup: Excitement at peak as all match tickets sell out in Rourkela

NewsWire
0
0

With just over two weeks to go before the start of the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela, the organisers on Sunday announced that the tickets for matches in Rourkela have been sold off — a clear indication that excitement and enthusiasm among hockey fans around the world have reached the peak.

The tournament, which is set to begin on January 13, 2023, will see 16 elite hockey teams from around the world in action.

Eager to witness the thrilling world hockey action taking place in Rourkela for the first time, the fans gathered in large numbers outside the newly-constructed Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium since the opening of the Box Office on December 19 to buy tickets. And within a week, all match tickets in Rourkela have been sold out.

A total of 20 matches will take place at the new ‘jewel’ of hockey, the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela, which has a seating capacity of over 20,000. Meanwhile, the iconic Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar, which has a sitting capacity of over 15,000, will host 24 matches, including cross-overs, quarterfinals, semifinals, and the final.

The Indian men’s hockey team, which is placed in Pool D, along with England, Spain and Wales will begin its campaign against Spain on January 13 in Rourkela.

Following their match against Spain on the first day of the competition, India will play England on January 15, in Rourkela, followed by their final group encounter against Wales on January 19 in Bhubaneswar. All of India’s group-stage matches will start at 1900 hours IST.

Besides India, the other teams competing in the tournament are Australia, Belgium, the Netherlands, Argentina, Germany, New Zealand, England, France, Korea, Malaysia, Spain, South Africa, Japan, Chile, and Wales.

20221225-181203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Argentina lift Junior Hockey World Cup trophy

    Jr men’s academy nationals: Top four teams to battle it out...

    Playing against Spain ahead of Hockey World Cup has helped the...

    Asia Cup hockey: Determined Korea beat Japan 3-1; inch closer to...