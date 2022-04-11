SPORTSHOCKEYINDIA

Men’s national hockey: Chandigarh, Jharkhand, Bengal register easy wins

NewsWire
0
12

Hockey Chandigarh, Hockey Jharkhand and Hockey Bengal won their respective matches in the preliminary group stage on Day 6 of the 12th Hockey India Senior Men’s National Championship here on Monday.

In the first match of the day in Pool E, Hockey Chandigarh emerged 6-4 winners against Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey. Vishaljit Singh (49′, 55′), Mohit (4′), Amandeep (47′), Kawaljit Singh (48′) and captain Yograj Singh (52′) registered goals for Hockey Chandigarh, while Nabin Kujur (26′, 44′, 60′) and Vijendra Singh (21′) got on the score sheet for Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey.

In the second Pool E match of the day, Hockey Jharkhand secured a convincing 5-0 victory against Hockey Jammu & Kashmir, with Denis Kerketta (25′, 38′), captain Anurud Bhangra (23′), Manohar Mundu (37′) and Birsa Oreya (44′) chipping in with the goals, Hockey India informed in a release on Monday.

In Pool F, Hockey Bengal registered a convincing 7-2 victory against Hockey Arunachal. Nitish Neupane (22′, 26′, 39′) led the charge with a hat-trick, while Rajendra Oram (20′, 36′), captain Kishor Lakra (15′) and Saurabh Kumar Singh (54′) also got on the scoresheet for Hockey Bengal. Captain Deepak Saini (19′) and Deepak (8′) scored for Hockey Arunachal.

In the second Pool F match, Le Puducherry Hockey overwhelmed Hockey Gujarat 13-2. Captain T Arun Kumar (18′, 27′, 34′, 41′, 55′) led from the front with five goals to his name. Harikrishnan M (33′, 35′) and R. Ranjith (44′, 57′) bagged a brace each while Pooviyarasan (26′), N Kamala Kannan (38′), Sellamuthu N (40′) and E Sudhan (52′) rounded up the goal scoring for Le Puducherry Hockey. Vrushang Patel (11′) and captain Shubham Yadav (59′) scored for Hockey Gujarat.

In Pool H, Assam Hockey defeated Goans Hockey 6-0. Mohd Salman Khan (28′, 42′, 49′) recorded a hat-trick, while Shibom Bhowmick (24′), Rahul Verma (26′) and Mohd Alfaij (40′) also got on the score sheet.

20220411-211005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Staying in the present helped us overcome early losses: Hockey defender...

    Jr Hockey World Cup: India up for Belgium challenge in quarter-finals

    Savita and Rajani help me with my game: Goalkeeper Bichu

    With self-belief, women can achieve anything, say hockey players Vandana, Navjot...