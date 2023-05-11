SPORTSCRICKETWORLD

Men’s ODI Rankings: Australia back at top after annual update; Pak at 2nd spot, India are third

An annual update that drops results from the 2019-20 season has resulted in Australia regaining their position at the top of the ICC Men’s ODI Team Rankings as the change now reflects all matches completed since May 2020.

Pakistan are in the second spot with India just a point away as the three teams look set to go into the year-end’s ODI World Cup in India with a lot to play for.

Australia are two rating points clear of Pakistan at 118 points after the update, which weighs matches completed before May 2022 at 50 per cent and subsequent matches at 100 per cent.

Pakistan, who had grabbed the number one position briefly on May 5 before losing the final ODI of their five-match home series to New Zealand and slipping back behind Australia, are on 116 points, one more than India (115).

Pakistan would have remained at the top of the ODI rankings even after the annual update had they completed a 5-0 sweep in the series against New Zealand.

An interesting battle at the top of the rankings is imminent in the year of the World Cup as only three points separate Australia, Pakistan and India, who are comfortably ahead of the others in the 20-team table.

The matches dropping out of the rankings include the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019. England and New Zealand, who played an epic final at Lord’s four years ago, have both lost points in the annual update.

New Zealand are in fourth position but 11 points behind India at 104 after losing four points over the cycle. England, who will defend their World Cup title in India this year, have lost 10 points and are in fifth position with 101 points.

South Africa and Bangladesh retain sixth and seventh positions, respectively, while Afghanistan have overtaken former World champions Sri Lanka and the West Indies to grab the eighth position. The top eight teams have qualified directly for this year’s World Cup.

